Little Dog returns to TV with more 'grungy boxing' this week

Joel Thomas Hynes doesn't want to give away too many spoilers, but fans of Little Dog can expect a wedding, a new secret location and "some very bizarre kinky sex" in Season 2 of the hit series.

The last time Little Dog fans saw lightweight boxer Tommy (Little Dog) Ross, played by Hynes, he was riding away on a child's bike, having won a boxing match he wasn't supposed to win.

Season 2 premieres Thursday night at 10 p.m. in Newfoundland, 9:30 in most of Labrador.

"There's going to be a lot of nice, grungy boxing.… Tommy, in particular, takes on some surprising new emotional role with somebody who was introduced last season," Hynes told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"There's a wedding. There's some very bizarre, kinky sex going on."

Little Dog, which also features Mary Walsh, returns to CBC Television on Thursday.

Hynes said he believes Canadians — and Newfoundlanders in particular — will be interested to see a new, secret location debut on the show.

The second season will showcase a diverse cast, with new faces from Newfoundland and away, Hynes said.

And like before, St. John's itself will play a big role.

"We made St. John's feel as small-town as it is most of the time for residents there but at the same time, really feel like the story could take place anywhere," he said.

Hynes said he didn't expect a second season, and that the plot for new chapter of the show was born out of discussions from the story room, Hynes said.

"Where can we go? Where can we push these characters?"

Hynes said he does, however, have a third-season plot in his head, and hopes to make it there.

