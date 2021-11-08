COVID-19 case identified in Springdale region, says Little Bay mayor

The town of Little Bay in central Newfoundland is closing its town hall after a positive COVID-19 was identified in the community, according to the town's mayor. (Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/)

The town of Little Bay, about 20 kilometres north of Springdale, is closing its town hall following the confirmation of COVID-19 in the area, according to the town's mayor.

Little Bay Mayor Phyllis Dobbin Simms shared brief details to residents Monday night in a Facebook post, highlighting the town hall would be closed until further notice due to COVID cases in the community.

CBC News has contacted Dobbin Simms for comment.

Parents of students at nearby Indian River Academy received an email from the school regarding a positive case connected to the school Monday. Parents of students deemed close contacts of a positive case will receive more information from Public Health, the email reads.

Officials in Central Health also shared a potential COVID-19 exposure notice Monday night, asking anyone who visited Foodland in Springdale between Noon and 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 26 to arrange a COVID-19 test.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.