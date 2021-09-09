Seasonal residents breathe new life into relocated N.L. community
Little Bay Islands was shut down at the end of 2019
On New Year's Eve, 2019, the daily ferry made its final crossing from Little Bay Islands to mainland Newfoundland.
Electricity, water and other essential services were shut down in the once-bustling community after permanent residents voted to relocate — but two years later, the town is far from abandoned.
Seasonal residents are breathing new life into the outport and working together to live off the grid.
"Everybody's helping everybody else," said seasonal resident Carolyn Strong in an interview with The St. John's Morning Show.
Little Bay Islands was first settled in 1825, and was a thriving fishing village up to the 1980s. The 1992 cod moratorium spelled the beginning of the end for the community, and the 2010 closure of a crab-processing plant also saw the departure of most working-age people.
The population dwindled to 55 residents, who voted to accept the government's offer of relocation in 2019.
Now, life in Little Bay Islands hinges on the cooperation of seasonal residents, many of whom, like Strong, have roots in the community.
"It's a real homecoming," she said.
Since the ferry is no longer running, residents with boats give rides to other community members. She said one resident gave her a rain water pod, while another one set it up — and three others deliver drinking water to her.
Strong uses a generator and solar panels for electricity, and has satellite internet and phone. She uses buckets of water to flush the toilet.
"This summer's really a learning experience," she said.
Far from isolated
Without a ferry and with limited access to the outside world, Little Bay Islands is more remote than ever, but Strong said she's far from isolated.
"You can't go very far before you meet somebody," she said.
Strong said she enjoys taking her dog for walks, and visiting friends for a cup of tea. She bakes bread for her neighbours, who will often return the favour with a bottle of moose or pea soup.
Strong said early in the summer, the community even held a music festival on the wharf.
"We had voices and music and instruments and just a wonderful evening," she said.
The residents of Little Bay Islands watch out for each other, even after relocating, she added.
"It makes all the difference, you know? You're all friends."
With files from The St. John's Morning Show
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?