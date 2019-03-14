Meet a teenager who learned some lessons about online safety — and wrote a play

Mira Buckle is 15, and lives in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Mira Buckle )

Staying safe online and using social media in a positive way is something Mira Buckle of Corner Brook thinks younger kids should know about.

So, how do you get them to engage? Produce a play!

That's what Mira, 15, did recently for Grades 4, 5 and 6 students on the west coast of Newfoundland.

She covers things like how to spot fake news, and how to deal with cyberbullying.

On this week's episode of Listen Up — our new series of stories, by and for young people — you'll hear about some of the advice she has, and about why she feels it's so important to share it.

Click the player to hear Mira's story:

