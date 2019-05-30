'It's OK not to be OK': Going through high school with a mental illness

Sabrina Worthman over the years. ((Submitted by Sabrina Worthman) )

At one point during Sabrina Worthman's teen years, shutting everyone out and keeping everything bottled up inside was the norm for her.

She thought everyone created worst-case scenarios in their heads and constantly wondered "what if'?"

And then one day, the 17-year-old from Heart's Delight realized that daily life shouldn't be such a struggle. That's when she started opening up and letting people in, and facing her mental illness head-on.

Click the player to hear Sabrina's story:

About Listen Up

We're delighted to bring you a series about teenagers in Newfoundland Labrador.

With Listen Up, you'll hear teens tell their own stories, in their own words.

For the coming weeks, Listen Up airs Thursdays on your local CBC Radio morning show in Newfoundland and Labrador.

We'll also be posting the stories online and sharing them on social media.

Would you like to take part? Click here to tells us about your story.

