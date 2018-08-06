Skip to Main Content
Calling all N.L. teens: What's your story?

A brand-new CBC series is exploring the teenage experience in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Listen Up delves into the real world of teenagers

CBC News ·
CBC NL wants to explore the real lives of teens. (Shutterstock )

Hey teens who live in Newfoundland and Labrador, Listen Up.

If you're between the ages of 12-18 and have something to say about what it's like being a teenager in Newfoundland and Labrador, we'd love to hear from you. 

A radio doc series made by local teens. 0:34

Tell us a bit about yourself

To help us get a better sense of what you'd like to talk about, please fill out the form below. 

