What can open? Here's the list of essential businesses in N.L.

Newfoundland and Labrador is limiting the types of retail businesses that can open during the COVID-19 pandemic but there is still some confusion over what is considered essential.

During the daily media briefing Tuesday, Premier Dwight Ball addressed those grey areas.

"You can never be perfect when you make those decisions and there will always be areas that will need some further defining," Ball said. "We make those decisions to protect people from the spread of COVID-19."

Ball said it's not about being punitive but about finding which areas are essential and need to remain open.

He's asking stores that do not offer an essential service to "shut it down."

While some businesses close their doors, others are actively recruiting new employees.

Loblaw is looking to hire workers across Atlantic Canada at Dominion, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills and Atlantic Superstore.

Businesses that provide the following are allowed to remain open (as of March 25):

Food (including discount stores).

Takeout, delivery, or drive-thru restaurant services.

Accommodations (hotels and motels, but not B&Bs or inns) as well as room service.

Pharmaceutical products, medicine and medical devices.

Personal hygiene products, baby and child products.

Cleaning products.

Gas and fuel.

Computer and cellphone service and repair.

Electronic and office supplies.

Pet and animal supplies.

Hardware.

Auto and other motorized vehicle repair.

Medical equipment and device repair.

Financial services.

Laundering and commercial dry cleaning services.

Mail and courier services.

Public transit (including taxi services).

Vehicle and equipment rental.

Repair services (construction, electrical, plumbing, appliances and heating).

Household cleaning and restoration (emergency only).

Home fuel distribution.

