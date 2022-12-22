Fake nurse in Gander 'incredibly upsetting' to patients, says RNU president

The Newfoundland and Labrador Registered Nurses Union says there are a lot of hurt feelings after a woman was able to impersonate a registered nurse to work at a long-term care home in Gander.

Central Health blew the whistle on Wednesday afternoon, saying 43-year-old Lisa Driscoll was able to work 25 shifts at Lakeside Homes, despite not having a licence. The health authority said she had previously worked as a licensed practical nurse, and had used the licence number of a nurse with a similar name.

"This is incredibly upsetting for the patients and families involved. This is also very difficult news for nurses who worked alongside Ms. Driscoll," the union said in a statement.

Central Health said Driscoll worked for a travel nursing agency, Solutions Staffing Inc., which is based in Vancouver.

The health authority passed the blame to the company for not doing its due diligence to find out whether or not Driscoll was licensed. CBC News has requested an interview with the company, but has not heard back as of publishing time.

CBC has also requested an interview with the College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador, which is the licensing and regulatory body for RNs and nurse practitioners.

Driscoll was never licensed as an RN in the province, which means she would not have been known to the college. It's the employer's responsibility to ensure a person's credentials before they are hired, and this can be done with a search of the college's online membership database.

It appears Driscoll used the college's online database to identify a licensed RN with a name similar to hers, and passed herself off as that nurse.

CBC News was able to find Driscoll's name on a list of known unlicensed nurses published in Ontario. A search of archived versions of the page show her name was there before she was hired to work at Lakeside Homes.

Driscoll stopped working at Lakeside Homes in November. Central Health says its investigation hasn't turned up any incidents of patient harm during her time at the home, but two incidents were flagged related to her performance.

Reliance on travel nurses poses many problems, says union

The nurse's union said the province's use of travel nurses has been an issue for a number of reasons, and has become a bigger headache over the past year.

"In less than one year, the regional health authorities spent $8.8 million on private travel nurses," reads a statement from the union. "These travel nurses work side-by-side with registered nurses working in our public system who face enormous pressure to care for patients in communities throughout our province. They get paid twice as much or more and have actual control over their life and schedule."

The union says the use of travel nurses results in registered nurses resigning their positions in the public system to get more pay and flexibility.

"This increases vacancies and makes the health-care crisis worse," the union said.

