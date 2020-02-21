Suspending foster care visits not an easy decision, says minister

Allowing visits between a child and their parents while protecting them from the threat of COVID-19 was a delicate balance, says Newfoundland and Labrador's minister of children, seniors and social development, but ultimately safety won out.

Lisa Dempster said the decision to temporarily suspend in-person visits between children in foster care and their birth parents was not done lightly.

"We have a child who may be visiting mom, and we were doing that because the connection is so important, but then the child, after visiting mom, is staying with grandma and grandpa," Dempster said.

"Are we putting grandma and grandpa at risk?"

In an email to CBC News, a birth parent who cannot be identified said she was worried what the loss of those visits will mean for her child.

"They're not easy decisions for my staff, who are social workers who do this work and have relationships with these families," Dempster said.

Parents are encouraged to use FaceTime or phone calls to connect with their children during the COVID-19 pandemic. (iModDesign/Shutterstock)

Foster parents are encouraged to use phone calls or apps like Facetime or Skype to keep families connected. But ultimately, Dempster said, it was the right decision for the safety of the children involved.

"We have a legislative obligation in this province which runs through my department to ensure the best interest of the child always," she said.

"If we jeopardize the health of a foster family, that could cause that home to break down and we cannot lose that placement."

Dempster said the directive to suspend visits, which came down March 24, was done following discussions with Indigenous groups, foster families, the provincial child and youth advocate, and residential placement providers.

Similar measures have been taken in other provinces and territories, Dempster said.

She stresses the suspensions are not permanent and are being reviewed every day. The service will be reinstated, she said, once it is safe to do so.

"The work we do is very important, the decisions we make are often heavy, weighted decisions."

A new 24-hour emergency line has been connected for anyone who is concerned over the welfare of a child in the province. The number to call is 1-833-552-2368.

