Prospective new Grand Falls-Windsor Lions Club hopes to beat aging trends

He has a busy family — including a young child — but still, some time to spare. So Jibin​ Jose wanted to give back.

And what better way, he figured, than to volunteer with the local Lions Club. It's an organization that he grew up hearing about a lot, he said, adding that the Lions were active in his home province in India, where they helped Kerala recover after flooding this summer.

There is a stigma that the Lions Club is for old people. - Jibin Jose

There was only one problem: His new adopted home, Grand Falls-Windsor, had no Lions Club, for the first time in decades.

"I'm really surprised," he said.

So now, he's one of a few prospective Lions Club members that are hoping to get a new club off the ground — and in doing so, bucking a Canada-wide trend — to replace what was lost three years ago.

Fighting the trends

In 2015, the Grand Falls Lions Club shut its doors after 68 years. The Windsor Lions Club, working on the other side of town, had closed before that.

We're aging out. - Paul Baker

It was a combination of causes: a lack of membership in the group and members who were getting older and older, according to Chad Haggett, who was an active member for about a decade in the Grand Falls Lions Club.

"Some of the members got older and they retired and some passed away," he said. "We've got a couple of members, I think at least three in the last while now, that's after passed on. It's sad things."

Gander Mayor Percy Farwell speaks to a crowd at a Gander Lions Club event in Gander in September. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

That story echoes all across Canada.

"All service clubs are affected by it," said Paul Baker, a past district governor with the Lions Club and a new-club guru with the organization.

"We are aging out and we are seeing clubs close because of this. In some cases, clubs may have been chartered almost a hundred years ago and they've suddenly had to close doors because of aging out."

Baker said each district in Canada loses about two clubs each year.

A Halifax-area Lions Club that represents the most people in Nova Scotia was down to just 12 members in 2017. The youngest was 40. (Steve Berry/CBC)

"There is a stigma that the Lions Club is for old people," said Jose, adding that his nursing colleagues at the hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor have been frosty to his suggestions about starting or joining a Lions Club.

"I know where they're coming from, actually," he said. "You know, they probably don't have much time on their hands. If you have two kids, you have family, and you're trying to, you know, strike a balance between work and family. It's really hard for them."

Do what you can

In an effort to survive, Lions Clubs have spread out, according to Baker.

They've now started clubs at university campuses across the country, including two in Newfoundland and Labrador at Memorial University.

There are also special-issue clubs.

"If there was a snowmobile club that wanted to have a service-oriented organization around them, for example, then that snowmobile club could actually put off events and raise money and be a specialty club," said Valerie Clarke, a past district governor in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Chad Haggett points towards an accessible swing that the Grand Falls Lions Club helped install in Grand Falls-Windsor. Haggett says Lions Clubs offer a lot to local communities. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

And to make clubs like the prospective group in Grand Falls-Windsor easier to maintain, the Lions are now moving online.

"A lot of younger members coming in, they don't want necessarily to go to meetings and have dinner and stuff like this," said Baker. "So again, we're adapting to that even, by saying, 'Hey, if you want to be a cyber-club, virtually meet online, that's fine too."

For Haggett, who hopes to again be a member of a Grand Falls-Windsor Lions Club soon, it's all about flexibility.

"Don't think you have to come and be there all the time. Come and do what you can, and be a part of it. And if you can be a part of it more, well, that's great, and if you can be a part of it less, that's OK too."

