Pregnant woman unknowingly loses baby while COVID-19 prevented ultrasound

A Carbonear woman is reeling after finding out she was carrying around her baby for eight weeks after it had died, a delay she says could have been prevented had it not been for inadequate health care.

Linda King, 24, said a private clinic in St. John's confirmed her worst fear after multiple trips to the emergency room and a scheduled ultrasound that was cancelled due to COVID-19.

"I had a bump.… I had a baby bump," she told CBC News on Thursday. "This baby was still inside of me but it just wasn't alive."

King said she was was delighted after her first gynecology appointment showed she was about eight weeks along with her second child.

But shortly after, King said, she became stomach-sick, couldn't keep food down, and at one point, hadn't eaten for days.

She went several times to the Carbonear General Hospital in early March.

"They gave me a prescription for anti-nausea medication and sent me on my way but they never did any blood work, or an ultrasound, or checked the baby's heartbeat," King said.

Worried something was wrong, King said she tried to get in to see her gynecologist again but was met with a delay.

King says she went to Carbonear General Hospital on several occasions when she was stomach-sick, but says doctors and nurses did not check on the health of her eight-week-old fetus. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"I was asking for an appointment because I was so sick but I guess there was a long waiting list to get in. There were other people besides me and I had to wait my turn."

At the 12-week mark, King was booked to have a dating ultrasound, which determines how far along in the pregnancy she is, and her expected due date.

Due to COVID-19, the ultrasound was cancelled, as it was deemed non-essential. She was told to wait for a letter in the mail with a date for her 20-week anatomy scan, which is crucial in determining a baby's health.

"I have a doppler where you can listen to the baby's heartbeat," King said.

"Usually at 16 weeks-ish it can be hard to find the baby's heartbeat but I found [my son's] early so I kinda knew something wasn't right when I knew I couldn't find the baby's heartbeat."

Private clinic delivers bad news

For a small fee, King went to the Athena Clinic in St. John's, which has continued to perform ultrasounds. She was able to get in the same day she called, so she made the one-hour trip to St. John's.

"That's when they gave me the bad news," King said. "The baby had been gone for quite some while and I had no idea."

King had suffered what's called a missed miscarriage, when the loss isn't overtly apparent. The body doesn't expel the pregnancy tissue.

Even worse, King said she had to wait two weeks for a procedure in Carbonear to remove the fetus.

"I just wanted to get it over with, get it done. I didn't want to carry her around with me," she said. "Someone should have helped me and guided me alone instead of sending me home."

Mother's Day was especially hard for King this year after finding out her daughter had died in utero. (Submitted by Linda King)

The young mother of one said her confidence in the health-care system has been shaken, and is urging the provincial government to reassess what is considered essential.

"It was very frustrating knowing I never got the proper health care I should have got," she said.

"I was pregnant, at this time I was 16 weeks, I should have at least seen the baby or had some blood work done when I went to the emergency room to figure out if everything was all right, and I didn't."

Wants to see changes

She struggles with the knowledge that she could have been told eight weeks sooner that her baby was gone. After a lengthy wait, however, King was notified Thursday she would be able to see her psychiatrist in early June.

"There are so many sick people and pregnant women who can't get in to see their doctor and I don't think this ultrasound should have been cancelled," she said.

"I just want to see change in how the health-care system is treating everybody just COVID-19. Everybody should be taken seriously, especially when you think something is wrong."

Under the current Alert Level 4 of the province's reopening plan, regional health authorities have begun to allow some health-care services to resume.

Eastern Health did not respond to a request from CBC News for comment by the time of publication.

