Lights to brighten the darkest day in this week's photo gallery
This week is host to the winter solstice, the darkest day of the year, and during the era of COVID-19 some days can seem a bit darker than others.
This week's album is full of submissions showing that a source of light is hiding around every corner, no matter how cold and dark the day might seem.
Enjoy these photos from around Newfoundland and Labrador, and then see how you can submit your own to be included in the next gallery.
