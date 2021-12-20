Lights to brighten the darkest day in this week's photo gallery

A Christmas tradition, the Port de Grave boat lighting shines out at the darkening sky. (Submitted by Joshua Anstey)

This week is host to the winter solstice, the darkest day of the year, and during the era of COVID-19 some days can seem a bit darker than others.

This week's album is full of submissions showing that a source of light is hiding around every corner, no matter how cold and dark the day might seem.

Enjoy these photos from around Newfoundland and Labrador, and then see how you can submit your own to be included in the next gallery.

A crisp winter day in Ochre Pit Cove on Conception Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A lone seagull flies between an angry sea and welcoming sky off Stephenville Beach. (Submitted by Brian Berger)

Norman Broomfield says they call this mountain in northern Labrador the 'Lady of the North,' and you can see why. (Submitted by Norman Broomfield)

A gorgeous sunrise over the frozen waters of Trinity Bight. (Submitted by Tracey Keough)

Ice makes bubbling patterns across the surface of Ned's Pond in Stephenville. (Submitted by Sherry Jones)

The water reflects the cool winter sky back at the moon in Nain. (Submitted by Elsie Russell)

Not all ducks fly south for the winter, but these colourful wood ducks captured here huddling together at Virginia Lake in St. John's might be reconsidering. (Submitted by Harry Sheppard)

You can never have too many Christmas trees, especially in this festive corner of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Paul West)

The sun flashes out one last spark over North West River before it takes a break for the shortest day of the year. (Submitted by Mina Campbell)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.