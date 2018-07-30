Skip to Main Content
Mighty zap of Labrador lightning caught on video

NL Hydro said over 5,000 strikes hit Upper Lake Melville Saturday night

Jeremy Healey wasn't far from this mighty bolt which hit near his home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Saturday. (Jeremy Healey/Facebook)

Lightning strikes were zapping transformers in central Labrador this weekend, and a Happy Valley-Goose Bay man caught a bolt hitting the ground on video.

"It was instant and loud and powerful and just completely startled me," said Jeremy Healey, who lives in the valley area of the town.

He was standing in his garage at about 7 p.m. Saturday, taking footage of the pouring rain, when a bright burst of orange light split the sky. 

He could feel it, he said — "almost like a little shockwave."

Lightning strikes the ground in Happy Valley-Goose Bay 0:13

He instinctively backed into the garage as soon as it happened, he said.

"My hands were shaking and the adrenalin was pumping. It was a good bit of fun as long as nobody got hurt or anything," he said.

Healey lost power in the strike and said a Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro worker told him three transmitters in the area were taken out by lightning.

On Sunday, the energy company said more than 5,000 lightning strikes hit the Upper Lake Melville area Saturday night.

