Mighty zap of Labrador lightning caught on video

Lightning strikes were zapping transformers in central Labrador this weekend, and a Happy Valley-Goose Bay man caught a bolt hitting the ground on video.



"It was instant and loud and powerful and just completely startled me," said Jeremy Healey, who lives in the valley area of the town.

He was standing in his garage at about 7 p.m. Saturday, taking footage of the pouring rain, when a bright burst of orange light split the sky.

He could feel it, he said — "almost like a little shockwave."

Lightning strikes the ground in Happy Valley-Goose Bay 0:13

He instinctively backed into the garage as soon as it happened, he said.

"My hands were shaking and the adrenalin was pumping. It was a good bit of fun as long as nobody got hurt or anything," he said.

Lightning has been causing some outages in Labrador this evening. For information or to report an outage please call 1-888-737-1296. —@NLHydro

Healey lost power in the strike and said a Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro worker told him three transmitters in the area were taken out by lightning.

On Sunday, the energy company said more than 5,000 lightning strikes hit the Upper Lake Melville area Saturday night.

Last night we recorded over 5000 lightning strikes at about 7pm in the Upper Lake Melville area! There’s more lightning forecast for today and tonight. Here’s a link to some safety tips. Remember when thunder roars, go indoors. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/8SwOJwEQVQ">https://t.co/8SwOJwEQVQ</a> —@NLHydro

