Out boating, Mary's Harbour family survives lightning strike

A Mary's Harbour family is still shaken by a close call out on the water, when a lightning bolt struck their boat, causing thousands of dollars' worth of damage and sending one member to hospital.

Jackie Rumbolt, her husband, their mothers and a cousin were all heading back to the southern Labrador community from a cabin in Mattie's Cove on the evening of Aug. 9, trying to make it home before the weather took a turn.

"We knew there was a storm coming, but as we came around the point we could see into Mary's Harbour, and the rain was pretty heavy in there," Rumbolt said.

Rumbolt often rides up front in their Sea Fox boat, gripping one of its metal canopy poles. But as the storm loomed, she hesitated from her usual habit.

"We could actually see the lightning, and I was thinking maybe I should take my hand off the pole.… I'd rather be safe than sorry."

The five family members were near Duck Island, just 10 minutes away from the dock, when lightning hit.

"We heard a very, very loud bang. It was almost like somebody had set off a blast in our boat," said Rumbolt.

"We were kind of stunned for a second, wondering what was it, when we realized it was a lightning strike."

The bolt appeared to have hit the boat's antenna, about six inches away from her husband, said Rumbolt, and afterward the occupants looked around to find every electronic on board had been fried.

"We were kinda what you call, dead in the water, with no VHF, no navigation system, two of those were blown. The motor had a pile of smoke coming from it," she told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Every piece of electronic equipment on board the boat was fried when it was struck by lightning. (Submitted by Jackie Rumbolt)

Also hit was Rumbolt's mother-in-law, who had pulled the hood of her coat up to protect her from the rain.

"The top of her hood was blown apart," said Rumbolt, with blood gushing down her face from a cut in her eye — a cut caused, they would later learn, from a tiny piece of antenna that had lodged itself there in the blast.

One of the only pieces of equipment intact was the family's satellite phone. Rumbolt's husband Terry quickly called two of his brothers for help, one arriving in a speedboat to take their mother to the health clinic, and another setting out in his long liner to tow the boat back to shore.

$25,000 worth of damage

Taking stock on dry land later, Rumbolt said the bolt caused at least $25,000 worth of damage, melting everything from GPS systems to windshield wipers to the inside of a cordless drill.

The entire boat motor is toasted, there are sparkholes in its canopy, and around the antenna its side is scorched black.

It's traumatizing, it's not something that you would ever expect. - Jackie Rumbolt

Still, "it could've been a lot worse," said Rumbolt, noting the boat had just been filled with about 100 gallons of fuel.

Her mother-in-law, who had the piece of antenna pulled out of her forehead at the medical clinic, is healing fine with just a few butterfly sutures to show for it.

Rumbolt's ears rang for days afterward, and the shock of the experience persists, she said.

"Myself and Terry are taking it day by day, we had the responsibility of everybody in the boat," she said. "Every now and then it's just, 'Oh my god, what could've happened?'"

The bolt hit the antenna, destroying it and scorching the side of the boat where it had once been. (Submitted by Jackie Rumbolt)

The couple have no insurance on the boat, but as lightning is considered an act of god, it wouldn't have made a difference anyway, she said.

And while she had never in her lifetime considered the possibility of getting struck by lightning, Rumbolt now wants people to realize how quickly and unexpectedly it can happen.

"It's traumatizing. It's not something that you would ever expect."

