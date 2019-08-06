Keeping the lighthouse through wind, rain, and automation

The lighthouse located on Fortune Head, Newfoundland, is home to a light keeper. (Submitted by Matthew Woodland )

Out of the 750 lighthouses in North America, only 52 have light keepers working and living inside of them.

It's a job that's in danger of being automated away, and some communities are resisting.

"The communities have protested and said that, if these light stations are only equipped with automatic equipment, than there will be no human presence to reach out. The technology can't reach out and help the mariners," says Christine Welldon, author of My House is a Lighthouse.

I certainly do think that there is a future in light keeping. - Christine Welldon

If you've ever taken a trip around Newfoundland's coast, or through parts of Atlantic Canada, you've probably seen these lighthouses jutting out among the rocks and waves in scenic ocean vistas. If those lighthouses have people in them, then they're carrying out very lonely lives. In this province, 23 lighthouses are manually staffed.

Christine Welldon has written a non-fiction book about lighthouse keepers. (Robert Appel)

"I think they want to be lonely," said Welldon. "Lighthouses, the keepers sort of have an anti-social bend to them. They left the rat race to live in a remote place. They're not very social. Their friends are limited to voices on the radio."

Despite that isolation, the bulk of their job revolves around reaching out to others.

"While they're anti-social they're also connecting. There's this duality that's always so fascinating about lighthouses. They themselves also project that message. They're saying, 'warning, danger, stay away' – and then on the other hand they're saying, 'if you're in distress, we're here for your comfort and safety and rescue.'"

Those rescues happen more often than you might think.

Keepers still see plenty of action

"They're keeping watch all the time," said Welldon, primarily a children's author who wrote this non-fiction book for people of all ages.

The lighthouse at Cape Spear became fully automated in 1997. (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

She thinks the elimination of light keepers is just a way of cutting costs, as "they were considered to be sort of [an] extravagance."

But Welldon said keepers are necessary as they're able to respond to emergencies quickly, and provide an important service. On Puffin Island, a lighthouse keeper gives ice reports and important information to fishing skippers passing near the shore.

"I certainly do think there is a future in light keeping. The Coast Guard had a mission at one time in the 80s to automate all the lighthouses in Canada – but they were most sorely needed on the east and west coast of Canada," Welldon said.

"Those communities strongly protested and a senate committee, in the end 2010, visited all these remote light stations and listened to the community's protests about why they should keep the light keepers."

"So they decided they wouldn't automate any others and they would take it on a year to year basis. So although it's sort of iffy if the light keepers will be in their jobs the next year and the next, the communities have been so supportive in helping them stay that it looks like there is hope that they will continue."