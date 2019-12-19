LifeLabs cyberattack affects 18,000 people from N.L.

The personal information of 18,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians has been accessed in a cyberattack targeting Canadian laboratory testing company LifeLabs.

In an open letter posted on its website, the company said the cyberattack accessed computer systems which contain customer information like names, emails, login information, passwords, birth dates, health card numbers and lab test results.

A representative from LifeLabs contacted the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner Tuesday about the breach for customers in this province, which the office was told was limited to names and MCP numbers — not test results.

"We have been in communication with LifeLabs in an effort to confirm this information and to seek additional information in order to assess the extent to which residents of this province may be affected by the breach," said a news release Thursday.

LifeLabs operates mostly in Ontario and British Columbia. As such, according to the company, the vast majority of the customers are those two provinces, with relatively fewer customers in other locations.

The privacy commissioner's office said it cannot investigate LifeLabs as it's outside its jurisdiction.

"However, custodians of personal health information in this province, such as health professionals and others, may or may not have an arrangement with LifeLabs to provide services, and those custodians are in our jurisdiction and subject to our oversight," the office said.

"A decision about whether to launch a formal investigation will be made after we have had an opportunity to gather more information and further assess this matter."

