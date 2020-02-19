User error caused lifeboat accident that injured 4 aboard Northern Ranger, says TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says user error is to blame for an accident aboard the Northern Ranger ferry in Nain that injured four people in 2017.

The TSB on Wednesday released the findings of its investigation into the accident, during a lifeboat training exercise in October 2017. The accident sent one person to hospital and injured three others.

The board found an error occurred as the lifeboat was being retrieved from the water during a mandatory system check.

"The on- or off-load release mechanism and release hooks did not function as designed in this occurrence, which indicates that the operating instructions were not followed," the TSB report reads.

"The forward release hook on the Northern Ranger's starboard lifeboat suddenly released because it was improperly reset."

The TSB's report says a davit fall, used for raising and lowering equipment, became twisted and suddenly released the lifeboat which created a vibration in its fall. The fall caused the boat's forward release hook to open suddenly, which caused the boat to swing downward.

Four crew members were aboard the lifeboat at the time. Each were flung forward during the release, and one man fell through the lifeboat's hatch and ended up in the water. The lifeboat remained hanging in the air about two metres above the water, according to the TSB's report.

All four crew members have recovered from their injuries, according to the report.

Shortly after the accident, Nunatsiavut Marine, which operates the Northern Ranger, changed its procedure to prohibit crew from being in a lifeboat during its retrieval, according to the TSB's report.

