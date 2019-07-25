How a life-threatening injury sparked a lifelong passion and a summer camp for adults

Allison Collins is the organizer of Camplify, an adult summer camp aimed to get people away from their devices and to enjoy a real summer camp experience. (Ally Oop/Facebook)

After a boating accident almost claimed Allison Collins's life, she found that literally playing with fire was the boost she needed to rebuild herself.

"My arm went through the propeller of a boat. I lost my index finger and just about almost died. I had relearn how to use my arm again. I had to learn how to walk again. It was all very tragic." Collins told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Now Collins performs with fire — spinning it, breathing it and eating it — and plays in a band that features both music and fire acts.

"To go and find fire and be able to spin it around, it was so empowering because I went from having to be showered by my mother to being able to dance with fire."

Collins has been practising the art of fire performance for roughly 16 years, stemming from moving to British Columbia and learning the craft from other professionals. She also organizes Camplify — a summer camp experience for adults that runs from Friday to Sunday in Avondale.

Summer camp

The entire weekend will be filled with summer camp activities.

Swimming, campfires, a talent show and more will be offered up to campers, but to make the event a little more adult-oriented there will be a sprinkle of George Street involved with the addition of live music, live comedy and some fire-based performances.

There will also be a yoga and dance workshop.

Do not attempt this at home. The folks from Camplify are in the studio to explain a big event.

"Festival culture is really important. I feel like our only alternative now is to go downtown, stay up late, just to go and see some bands that we love. But, some of the more community-building and friendship-building happens when you cook your dinner together or maybe experience putting up your tents together," Collins said.

The true aim of the event is to get people away from their phones and computers and truly experience the company of other people, Collins added. Including local talent for the entertainment is the bonus.

Organizers are offering a shuttle from St. John's to Avondale and back to further enhance the Camplify experience of childhood camps from the past.

A full bar will be located on the festival grounds and a heated tent is offered just in case the weather doesn't co-operate.

Weekend passes are $140 with options of camping on grass or gravel camp sites at the Oldmill RV Park.

