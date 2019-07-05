Man arrested for shooting at Mount Pearl house

A 23-year-old man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun at a house in a cul-de-sac early Tuesday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to Lidstone Crescent in Mount Pearl around 12:30 a.m. on July 2. Officers found evidence of shooting, with damage to a house and a vehicle.

No one inside the house was injured, and police said it was not believed to be a random act.

The man was arrested by police on Wednesday afternoon, but wasn't charged in connection with the shooting until Friday afternoon.

He's charged with mischief and various firearm-related offences.

The 23-year-old is in custody, and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

