2 licensed practical nurses under investigation for privacy breaches in Baie Verte

Colleen Gray is pictured with her grandmother, Dorothy Foster, a resident of long-term care at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre. Gray was told by Central Health and staff were laughing at her grandmother over a private matter. (Submitted by Colleen Gray)

Two licensed practical nurses are under investigation for privacy breaches at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre, according to the organization that regulates the practical nursing profession in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Wanda Wadman, CEO and registrar of the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador, told CBC News the allegations against the LPNs are related to at least some of the incidents that have been reported in the media, and which are under investigation by both Central Health and the RCMP.

"We have our own investigation happening at the moment," said Wadman. "The college would view breaches of patient or client privacy to be a serious matter."

Meanwhile, Lynn Power, executive director of the College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador, said no registered nurses are under investigation as a result of the incidents.

LPNs in question not providing care

Central Health told CBC News earlier this week that seven residents of the long-term care in Baie Verte have had their privacy breached in some way.

Family members of some residents have told CBC News that Central Health has informed them about inappropriate photos taken by staff, as well as staff speaking about and laughing at a resident.

Central Health says it's taken disciplinary action, up to and including termination, but the health authority has not said how many staff were involved in the privacy breaches or what their job classifications are.

Wanda Wadman is CEO and registrar of the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by CLPNNL)

While confirming that two LPNs are involved, Wadman wouldn't say whether any licensed practical nurses have been terminated, or what disciplinary action has been taken.

"The college is satisfied, based on the information it has received, that the LPNs in question are not providing care to residents," said Wadman.

Central Health has said all along that the staff involved are no longer providing care to residents.

Investigation underway

Wadman says the College of Licensed Practical Nurses is proceeding with its own investigation under its mandate to protect the public interest.

As outlined in the Licensed Practical Nurses Act, Wadman said, the LPNs will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations against them. Then, as registrar, she would either resolve the allegation herself or it would be sent to a complaints authorization committee or an adjudication tribunal.

She said the college considers allegations like the ones that have been reported in the media to be very serious.

"An individual who is licensed as an LPN could find themselves in a position where they were no longer able to be licensed as an LPN in this province," said Wadman.

Wadman also said she personally finds the allegations related to privacy breaches to be troubling.

"As the daughter of older parents, as a nurse myself, the idea of having a loved one being treated in a manner such as has been described in the media is extremely unsettling," said Wadman.

Daryl Pullman, director of the Memorial University Centre for Bioethics, says while some people who work in stressful situations use humour to cope, that doesn't justify what's alleged to have happened. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Training provided

Wadman said LPNs learn about the importance of privacy and dignity throughout their training program, and she's confident all LPNs are adequately trained in standards of practice and the the profession's code of ethics.

Meanwhile, Daryl Pullman, a medical ethicist and professor at the Centre for Bioethics in Memorial University's faculty of medicine, told CBC News he believes privacy and confidentiality are highly emphasized by health authorities but problems do still sometimes arise despite the training provided.

He said staff in the health-care system should not have to be reminded of ethical standards on a daily basis.

"Some people are going to be bad actors, and it seems that we've had a few of those happen in this situation," said Pullman.

And while people sometimes use humour to cope with highly stressful situations, he said, that doesn't justify what's alleged to have happened.

"When you start doing the kinds of things we hear about here, taking pictures of individuals, speaking about them in their presence in a derogatory manner, that is way beyond dark humour. That is just a violation of individuals' dignity," said Pullman.

