Novels, non-fiction and Nintendo: St. John's library adding video games

Books or video games? The old debate is being quashed, as the A.C. Hunter Library in St. John's will soon be offering both.

"I think it's a natural way for the progression of libraries to go. Libraries are really a community space, rather than a giant shushing factory like they were in past times," Dan Murphy, library technician with A.C. Hunter Library, told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"We have a lot of other things, and this is something new that we're going to need to add."

A video game collection isn't the only non-literature entertainment offering coming out of A.C. Hunter.

The public library, located in the Arts & Culture Centre on Allandale Road, also offers board games, films and instruments.

The video game collection is also a way to try to get more people, especially young teens, interested in going.

Library assistant Pamela Rideout said there was an obvious gap for the library to fill as it tries to meet the needs of the community.

She said a video game collection is common at libraries across the continent, and it helps to connect people with something that may be outside of their price range.

Library staff say offering more than just books is a way to serve the community better. (iStock)

"The price of the games is a major barrier for a lot of people to get access to them. Your average video game can be anywhere between $70 to $95," Rideout said.

"We're hoping to take down as much of that barrier as we can and get these games in the hands of the people who would love to play more."

Murphy argues the beneficial side to video games as being learning tools, such as problem solving and hand-eye co-ordination being taught in children.

Community built

The library will be soliciting donations beginning in October.

Rideout said it's a great way for the community to decide what's going to end up in the collection, and the middle of October is when the library holds its Geek Out at the Library Day.

Libraries are really a community space, rather than a giant shushing factory like they were in past times. - Dan Murphy

Essentially it's a small-scale sci-fi convention, said Rideout, where staff hope to draw a good number of video game donations.

The public can also make donations at the front desk. The library is looking for games for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4.

