Booking for love with speed dating for bookworms at St. John's library

Even if you don't find romantic love at a new speed-dating event for book lovers at the Marjorie Mews Public Library, you've got a good chance of finding a new favourite book.

And that kind of love is just as important … right?

"You might meet a friend, and you might meet a date or you might just meet somebody you want to hang out with," said Julia Mayo, the library's manager. "We're just leaving it open."

On Jan. 31, book lovers are invited to look for love, friendship or good book recommendations between the stacks at the St. John's library during the speed-dating event.

Participants are encouraged to bring their favourite book and an open heart. They'll be randomly paired off, regardless of age or gender, and then each pair will have 30 seconds to chat with their temporary other half about whatever they want.

But Mayo and library assistant Christina Walters expect the conversation will be about the books.

"It's a good conversation starter; you already have something in your hand that you love or you feel passionate about that you can bridge that awkward silence with," Walters said.

Can a shared love of books bind new friends or lovers? A speed-dating event at the Marjorie Mews Public Library aims to find out. (Jessica Ruscello/Unsplash)

Whispering not required

Hot chocolate, tea and coffee will be served, and whispering will not be required, the pair said.

The two say their library is always full of people and that if library attendance in the province is going down, everybody's who's still borrowing books must be borrowing them from Marjorie Mews.

But that may be because of their efforts — like the speed-dating event or their silent reading parties for adults and teens — to bring more people in through their doors.

"Libraries are so much than just books. I think that's going to be the avenue that you see libraries go in the future. We see our library, our own little corner of the world at Marjorie Mews, as a community hub," said Walters.

But also like the date night, "the book is the common thread," Mayo said.

