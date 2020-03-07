From icebergs to garden gnomes: Library design contest sparks creativity and conversation
As St. John’s marks 200 years of the public library system, discussions turn to the libraries of the future
If you could design a public library for the future, what would it look like?
That was the question at the heart of the St. John's Public Libraries Board "Once and Future Library" design contest.
On Friday night, four local library lovers were rewarded for answering that question.
Michael Philpott won the Judge's Choice award and received a $200 dollar prize in the adult category for his harbourside library design that incorporates downtown heritage design and nods to the city's historic waterfront.
Richard D'Agostino won the adult People's Choice award and a $100 cash prize for his iceberg library, which drew heavy architectural influence from the icebergs that travel along Newfoundland's coastal waters each spring. D'Agostino proposed the structure could be built in the shadow of The Rooms on Queen's Road.
Meanwhile, Stella Brown earned the Judge's Choice award and the accompanying $100 prize in the children's submissions for her "Library of Gnomes". According to Brown's description and her drawing on the contest website, the "Library of Gnomes" is named such "because there are lots of gnomes all over the library and outside."
And the People's Choice award in the children's category went to Wegi Thomas' "Rainbow Library" design. Thomas' written submission describes the library as being "Decked out in rainbow" and a place "to show pride for everyone".
Getting kids involved
The design contest was part of St. John's Public Libraries Board celebration of the 200th anniversary of the formation of the St. John's Library Society, the forebearer of the modern public library system.
SJPLB member Josh Smee said the contest was less about coming up with a concrete plan to design a new library, and more of a springboard to start the conversation about how libraries of the future would serve the community.
But even Smee was impressed by the response.
"We got everything from actual sketches on actual napkins — which I'm very glad we got — to people who had gone into CAD software and done architectural renderings," he told the St. John's Morning Show.
In particular, he was pleased by the number of children submitting ideas and engaging in the conversation about what libraries can look like and how they can function as community spaces.
"We have everything from paintings to sketches from children, which I think is just as important. Kids should be engaged in design and this is a really nice way of doing it, to give them a chance to draw something up and to talk to their parents and talk to their friends about libraries," he said.
Inclusive designs 'hit me right in the heart'
Beyond the creativity and sheer volume of submissions received by the board, Smee said he was impressed by the way people designed libraries with community spaces in mind, including themes of inclusion and accessibility.
"There's a bunch of variations, rainbow libraries that mention accessibility for everybody and beautiful gardens and all this kind of thing. I think we have three or four like that from the kids pile, which all kind of hit me right in the heart. And then on the adult side I was really impressed by the diversity of what's there," he said.
'The golden age of libraries'
With the contest over and the winners announced, Smee and the rest of the board members now turn their attention to what the future holds, both in practical terms, and when it comes to re-imagining what a library can be.
Smee says it's important to use the momentum of the contest to keep the conversation rolling, so libraries can maintain their integral place in the community for years to come.
"This is the golden age of libraries in a lot of ways. If you talk to people who work in them, they've become ever more important public spaces. And we need to think about — as we re-envision what a library is going to be — we need to think about the generations that are coming up."
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
