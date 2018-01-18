Libraries across N.L. propose curbside book pickup

Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries says it's awaiting the go-ahead from the provincial government to begin curbside pickup and drop-off of library books.

Malls, pet groomers, hair salons and restaurants have all been able to open this week as the province reached Alert Level 3 in the government's COVID-19 plan.

NLPL executive director Andrew Hunt said libraries have unique challenges, and the board did not want to rush into reopening too early.

In an email, Hunt said research had to be undertaken to determine the best way to safely receive returns from the public without jeopardizing staff or patrons.

"The receipt of library material from a patron's home to the library and the releasing back into another patron's home within the same community must be performed carefully," Hunt said.

"Literature on COVID-19's lifespan on paper, plastic, cardboard, leather etc., which are all components of library materials, is varied and often contradictory."

Libraries, including A.C. Hunter in St. John's, were closed in March due to the pandemic. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

The Department of Education and Childhood Development confirmed Monday that it received a plan from the libraries board on May 25, and that an updated proposal was submitted Monday. The plan is under review before the department sends it to public health officials for their input.

There are 94 libraries across Newfoundland and Labrador, and many occupy shared buildings like town halls and schools.

Until now, patrons have been able to access the digital library containing e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines.

"To go through a shutdown period, only to reopen libraries too quickly, without the proper precautions, and put at risk the health of the public without fully understanding what risks are involved, would be not only regrettable but one could argue irresponsible," Hunt said.

The decision on when they can resume services now rests with the provincial government.

"Obviously libraries are important parts of our communities. It's important for, you know, not just for books and reading … but also technology access for people," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald during the government's COVID-19 briefing Monday.

"So certainly we would want to see how we can make that happen safely."

