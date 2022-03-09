For women fleeing violence, lack of housing is a big problem, say Labrador advocates

A non-profit organization dedicated to keeping women safe from abuse in central Labrador says it has become increasingly difficult to find stable housing for its clients.

And Libra House has broadened its reach in an effort to keep all women safe from other harm, including the extreme cold and homelessness.

Jessica Keating, executive director of Libra House, said the issue of housing and homelessness is evident on the streets of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"I'm from the area and I'm going to say within the last number of years, I would never have imagined that we would see the things that we see," Keating said.

"We see groups of people going to the trails. We see people sleeping on a bench.… I'd never thought in my lifetime that I would see such a thing in this area."

Keating said securing stable housing is one of the greatest challenges facing Libra House, which provides emergency housing and shelter for anyone who identifies as female, and children.

Libra House has four two-bedroom independent living units that are rented out, as well as an emergency shelter.

Keating shows off the shelter's harm reduction room. Keating says they will open their doors for any woman who finds herself out in the cold. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol/CBC)

As helpful as that is, Keating said, it can't keep up with the current need in the community.

"Very seldom are we able to transition women out of our shelter and into their own independent home," she said. "We wish that we could do it more often."

Keating added that some women feel there are no other options but to return to a violent household.

Libra House helps with applications for housing, but the wait list is lengthy.

"If you have women who have aged children or women who don't have any children, they're at the bottom of the barrel," Keating said.

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing said it prioritizes vulnerable populations for housing selections, adding that 36 per cent have gone to people experiencing homelessness or violence.

But the demand far outweighs the inventory of housing units.

As of Feb. 7, there were 45 applications in Labrador for a one-bedroom unit. There were just three available units at that time.

Harm reduction room a success, Keating says

Keating said Libra House has added a harm reduction room for women under the influence of drugs or alcohol who have nowhere to go.

It has been especially crucial during the town's bitterly cold winter months, she said.

"I think a lot of these resources [in town] are tapped out in terms of everybody is busy, everybody is full, everybody's doing their part," Keating said.

"I think some addictions treatment programs here would be definitely beneficial."

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has a higher than average number of people who are homeless and use emergency shelter. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol/CBC)

Meanwhile, Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor George Andrews said the town has tried twice to secure federal government funding for affordable housing.

The Rapid Housing Initiative, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, has earmarked $2.5 billion since 2020 for affordable homes and rental units for vulnerable populations.

Andrews said Happy Valley-Goose Bay's applications were denied both times.

"In our town now, it is a challenge. If you're homeless you could be couch surfing, you could be living with families, so it's hard to capture that," Andrews said.

"But I mean, we do have a huge problem. And unfortunately, our project didn't make the CMHC cut."

During a joint provincial-federal government funding announcement in late February, Labrador MP Yvonne Jones said the funding was given to the communities which had the greatest need.

The Nunatsiavut government received $5.5 million under the Rapid Housing Initiative to construct seniors units in Nain and Hopedale, as well as an eight-room shelter in Hopedale.

Jones said there will be more opportunities in the future for the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay to access other federal funding.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador