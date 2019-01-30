Liberals, PCs in statistical tie according to latest poll numbers

The latest poll from Mainstreet Research put the Liberals and PCs in a statistical tie for voter support. (CBC)

The latest polling numbers put the province's Liberals and Progressive Conservative parties in a statistical tie.

The numbers come from Mainstreet Research and are a collection of 10 provincial polls, surveying 583 residents from Jan. 14 to 16.

They show among decided and leaning voters, the Liberals have 42 per cent support, while the PC's have 43.3 per cent.

When the 4 per cent margin of error is factored in, the parties are considered to be in a statistical tie.

The poll shows the NDP have just over 11 per cent support.

It found the PC's lead among men, and have stronger support among people aged 18 to 34.

The Liberals lead among women and have an advantage among voters older than 65.

They also have a five point lead in St. John's, while the PCs have almost a three point lead in the rest of the province.

The results are considered accurate 19 times out of 20.

How could an early election happen?

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are in for a very political fall, if both the provincial and federal elections remain on track.

Voters head to the polls to vote on a premier on October 8, according to a fixed-elections rule that was introduced in 2003, which sets the provincial voting day on the second Tuesday of that month.

If nothing changes before then, voters will head back to the ballot box just 13 days later — this time to vote for a federal leader.

Bruce Chaulk is the chief electoral officer and the commissioner of legislative standards. (CBC)

But Bruce Chaulk, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief electoral officer, says there are two options for Ball if he doesn't like that timeline.

"On April 1, the premier ... has the authority to move the election to the last Monday of November," Chaulk said, a move that would leave a five-week gap between elections and allow the provincial campaigns some breathing room.

But if Ball wants an election sooner rather than later, he has another card up his sleeve.

"With fixed-day elections there's always the opportunity for ... the lieutenant governor to dissolve the legislature and call an election," Chaulk explained.

The lieutenant governor has the power to consult with the premier on what's best for voters. That move could result in a snap election as early as this spring.

Ball didn't say one way or the other whether he would call an early election, telling CBC News last week all options are on the table.

"What I'm saying right now is we're planning for a fall election," he said. "But right now a lot of this will depend on what the federal government decides, and when they select their election date."

