N.L. Liberals back on top, suggests new CRA poll

A new poll suggests the Liberals have reclaimed the top spot in Newfoundland and Labrador, surpassing the Progressive Conservative Party, which had the position last quarter.

When it comes to decided voters in the latest poll released Thursday by Corporate Research Associations (CRA), 43 per cent back the governing Liberals, which is up from 36 per cent in May.

Thirty-five per cent of respondents support the PC Party, down from 42 per cent, while the NDP garnered 19 per cent, compared to its previous 22 per cent support.

Three in ten residents are undecided about who they would vote for in next election.

The latest poll suggests the Liberals are back on top the political landscape. (John Gushue/CBC)

Premier Dwight Ball had brushed off the PCs surpassing the Liberals in CRA polling in May.

He pointed to the timing of the poll which followed in the weeks of the PC leadership vote in late April — something that always leads to a bump in polling, Ball said.

"Not at all surprised … This is really about timing," he told CBC at the time.

Support for Ball, Crosbie virtually tied

In addition to regaining the top spot, the CRA's latest poll data suggests there is another bit of good news for the Liberals.

Satisfaction levels for the political party are at the highest levels since February 2016, specifically 43 per cent are satisfied. However, 53 per cent continue to be dissatisfied.

When it comes to the party leaders, the preference for Dwight Ball and Ches Crosbie is nearly even.

Ball has 31 per cent support, up slightly from 27 per cent in May. Crosbie has 30 per cent support, down from 34 per cent. Support for NDP leader Gerry Rogers is currently at 16 per cent, compared to 19 per cent three months ago.

The CRA poll was carried out by telephone between Aug. 2 and Aug. 30 and is based on a sample of 800 residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. Results are considered accurate within 3.5 percentage points, 95 times out of 100.

