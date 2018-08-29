Liberal infighting flares again as Andrew Parsons, Colin Holloway sling arrows

Infighting in the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party flared again Wednesday, with influential cabinet minister Andrew Parsons suggesting that fellow MHA Colin Holloway should leave if he has so many issues.

Holloway fired back with some accusations of his own, saying Parsons refuses to speak with him and hinted that Parsons may have been been part of a "set-up" in May that saw Holloway's letter of complaint about alleged bullying leaked to the media.

Meanwhile, Premier Dwight Ball is refusing to be dragged into the mud-slinging, saying he will address the scandal when all the investigations are complete and reports are in his hands.

Spat plays out on air

The latest spat played out on the radio Wednesday morning during interviews by both politicians on The St. John's Morning Show.

Parsons is the acting Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, a portfolio he took over four months ago after former cabinet ministers Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby were ejected from the party over allegations by Holloway and others that they were being harassed and bullied by the two senior ministers.

Two reports into Holloway's complaints, released on Friday and obtained by the CBC this week, cleared Joyce and Kirby of any misconduct.

One of Holloways' complaints was that he was isolated by then-minister Joyce after Holloway was named parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment in July 2017. Joyce denied the allegation.

Former ministers Dale Kirby (left) and Eddie Joyce have been cleared of bullying allegations. (CBC)

Holloway also told the Commissioner for Legislative Standards — an independent office that oversees MHA conduct — that the isolation continued after Parsons took over as minister in the department as the harassment scandal raged in the House of Assembly in the spring.

When asked about that on The St. John's Morning Show, Parsons said he was surprised by Holloway's allegation, saying "since my time there the door has been open."

Holloway offered no help, says Parsons

Parsons said Holloway has been invited to meetings and "to be part of it. He's chosen not to go."

He also said the only time he's heard from Holloway was when the Terra Nova MHA had an issue related to his own district.

I know that Mr. Holloway, by his own admission, has said he has issues with multiple people so, one would question, if you have so many issues, are you sure you want to be a part of that? - Andrew Parsons

"At no point did Mr. Holloway say, 'Can I help? What would you like me to do?" Parsons said.

Parsons added that he spends a fair amount of time in the department and "I don't see him around."

'Bigger issues to deal with'

Parsons then went further, saying that Holloway should perhaps reconsider his involvement with the Liberal party.

"I know that Mr. Holloway, by his own admission, has said he has issues with multiple people so, one would question, if you have so many issues, are you sure you want to be a part of that?" Parsons said, adding "we've got bigger issues to deal with."

Colin Holloway was listening to Parsons' live interview, and called in to address what he said were "completely false" statements by the minister.

He also said he's not going anywhere.

"Why should I, because I'm trying to help change a culture, have to give up what I believe in?" Holloway said.



Why should I, because I'm trying to help change a culture, have to give up what I believe in? - Colin Holloway

He also stood by his view that he is being "frozen out" of the department, first by Joyce and now by Parsons.

"I've seen Mr. Parsons in the department when I've been there. Certainly when the House has been open. I've greeted him … no acknowledgement," said Holloway.

'He doesn't talk to me,' says Holloway

He said it's "not true" that he's been invited to departmental meetings, and acknowledged he hasn't broached the issue with Parsons because, "When he doesn't talk to me how can you raise things?"

Holloway said he's written Parsons about issues in the district of Terra Nova, and said with just one exception, an official in the department responds.

Holloway said other ministers "have the decency" to respond to their caucus colleagues.

As for Parsons' statement that Holloway has not offered any help to the department, Holloway said that's also untrue.

Holloway has a background in public engagement from his days as a public servant, and said he offered to be part of a recent review of the Municipalities Act.

Holloway said he "never heard one sound" in response.

Holloway called a speech he gave on May 31 at the Delta Hotel a "set up," where reporters were waiting with leaked copies of his harrassment allegations. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Set-up at the Delta

As for that speech Holloway gave on behalf of Parsons and the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment at the Delta St. John's Hotel on May 31, Holloway described it as a "set-up."

Holloway said it was a "last-minute request from the minister's office" for him to deliver the speech.

Holloway agreed, and when he arrived at the hotel, reporters were waiting with a leaked copy of his harassment complaint letter to The Commissioner for Legislative Standards.

"Other than that I have not received any opportunities or invitations to speak on behalf of the minister or the department since he's been there," Holloway said of Parsons.

It's never been determined who leaked Holloway's letter.

Parsons told The St. John's Morning Show Holloway was asked to attend the event because Parsons had "conflicting speeches."

Investigations 'professional and independent,' says Parsons

Meanwhile, all members of the House of Assembly management commission, including Parsons, have received copies of the reports into Holloway's harassment complaints against Joyce and Kirby.

But Parsons said he is unable to comment on the findings because the reports have not yet been tabled in the legislature.

Parsons did say the investigations were carried out "professionally and independently" by the commissioner's office, with the assistant of a private firm specializing in workplace investigations.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador