Liberal party president slams door shut on possible reset of leadership race

Liberal party president John Allan says there's no chance that the party will re-start the leadership contest and re-open the nomination process. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Those pushing for a reset of the paused Liberal leadership contest in Newfoundland and Labrador have had their hopes dashed, with party president John Allan slamming the door shut on such a scenario.

"Unequivocally no," Allan told CBC News Wednesday. "There will be no reset."

There have been calls for a re-opening of the nomination process in order to open the door for a leadership bid by Health Minister John Haggie, whose popularity has surged since March because of his high-profile role the response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Health Minister John Haggie's performance during the ongoing public health crisis has prompted a movement to re-open the Liberal leadership race so Haggie can make a bid for the premier's chair. But party brass say that won't happen. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

A petition on change.org demanding that the party allow Haggie to seek the leadership had nearly 500 signatures as of Wednesday, and one former Liberal candidate, Hasan Hai, took to Twitter on Tuesday, calling for a fresh start.

"Looking at you, @johnrockdoc," Hai wrote on Twitter, using Haggie's Twitter handle to tag the minister.

CBC has also spoken with some influential Liberals who say they have shifted their position, and would like to re-open nominations.

And Haggie has only fuelled the movement by telling CBC recently he would consider a leadership bid if the process was reopened. Haggie did not respond to an interview request sent to his MHA's email account on Tuesday night.

John Samms and Judy Morrow are members of the leadership election planning committee for the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. They had originally planned for a leadership campaign concluding on May 9. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Allan, meanwhile, was not aware of the petition, and said the party has received very little pressure on the issue.

"None whatsoever that I'm aware of," he said.

What's more, he said the party may open itself up to a legal challenge if it decided to cancel the current process, which is a two-man race between former senior bureaucrat John Abbott and surgeon Andrew Furey, both of whom have never held elected office.

"We have two people that have put a lot of time and energy into it and we have to respect them," said Allan. "Anybody that puts their name forward has to be respected."

Ball announced decision 3 months ago

Premier Dwight Ball announced in February that he would resign once the party selected a new leader, who would automatically become premier.

The party quickly moved to begin the succession process, and seven prospective candidates, including Haggie, requested nomination papers.

Abbott and Furey completed the original process, including the $25,000 nomination fee, and were accepted as candidates. A new leader was scheduled to be selected during the party's annual convention set for May 9.

Sources say financial and organizational shortcomings put an end to Haggie's initial bid, but that his performance during the pandemic has bolstered his appeal for those willing to write cheques or help with a leadership campaign.

John Abbott (left) and Andrew Furey entered the race for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. Both were required to suspend their campaigns. (CBC)

The entire process was paused late last month because of the health crisis, with an update on the process expected on May 11.

Both Abbott and Furey have been ordered to halt all political activity during the delay.

Meanwhile, Ball has said he will stay on as long is necessary, and sources say the party hopes to conclude the leadership process before the end of June, with delegates casting their votes online or by telephone in order to respect public health directives.

Allan would not offer an opinion on when a leadership vote might take place, saying that will depend on advice from health experts and other factors.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador