Liberal leadership race is on, new leader to be named May 9

The provincial Liberals put out the official call for nominations as the race to replace outgoing Premier Dwight Ball shifts into gear.

Nominations will remain open until March 6 at noon, leaving only 11 days for interested parties to throw their hats into the ring.

It's a costly shot at the positions too, with candidates having to pay a $25,000 nomination fee.

They'll also need 50 signatures of support, from from at least 10 provincial districts.

The Liberal leadership convention will follow on May 8-9 in St. John's, ending with the party announcing its next leader.

Ball has said he wanted his replacement in the job sooner rather than later, specifically so they could have a say in the upcoming provincial budget, which is due in April.

For now though, Ball will still be at the helm to table the next budget.

Recent rumblings out of the House of Assembly have suggested talks have begun to form a coalition government in Newfoundland and Labrador to unseat the governing Liberal Party.

However, both PC Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin were quiet about what — if anything — is happening behind the scenes.

In a statement released Friday in response to rumours of coalition talks, Liberal caucus chair Derrick Bragg said reports that some Liberal MHAs were in on those conversations were false and misleading.

A general election must be called within 12 months of a new Liberal premier being named, under legislation brought in by former PC premier Danny Williams.

Businessman Paul Antle has told CBC News recently he's interested in running. Antle ran a losing effort against Crosbie as a Liberal candidate for the district of Windsor Lake in 2018.

Orthopedic surgeon and philanthropist Andrew Furey has been mentioned as a potential candidate as well. Furey's father, George Furey, is the current Speaker of the Senate.

On Monday morning John Abbott confirmed to CBC News he's considering entering the race after receiving numerous calls encouraging him to run, and said his family is on board.

Abbott is CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, has worked two stints as deputy minister of health under Williams and Ball and has never run for public office.

Liberal cabinet ministers Gerry Byrne, Siobhan Coady and Andrew Parsons have said they have no interest in running for the leadership.

Members of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador must register, or re-register, to vote between Feb. 24 and April 4.

Liberal Party president John Allan will be speaking to reporters at 12 p.m. on Monday at the Capital Hotel in St. John's.

