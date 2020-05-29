If you're over 13, you can vote on the Liberal leadership for free — as long as you check a box

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party could see a huge boost in membership as people register just to vote on the next premier of the province — John Abbott or Andrew Furey.

It's free for anyone 14 or older, but comes with a couple of catches for people who normally wouldn't dress themselves in Liberal red, or align themselves with any political party, period.

The biggest hurdle for some comes at the bottom of the registration page on the Liberal Party website. While you don't have to fill out any credit card information, you do have to check a box that says you support the aims of the party.

That could be a tough pill for some dyed-in-the-wool Progressive Conservatives to swallow in order to cast a vote that will affect the immediate future of the province.

For others, it won't cause much pause for thought.

"The party is asking you to say that you at least support the party, that you stand by the basic principles of the party, but the truth is you don't really need to do that," said political science professor Kelly Blidook. "This could be a kind of one-off for people."

Kelly Blidook is an associate professor in the department of political science at Memorial University. (Submitted by Kelly Blidook)

The more people who fall into that category, the bigger the payoff could be for the Liberals in the long run.

The second hurdle for people registering to vote is more subtle, but could have long-lasting benefits for party organizers.

You have to give up some personal data — your name, address, email address or phone number, and date of birth.

"You can bet that they will use that information," Blidook said. "You will hear from them again."

Organizers can use that information to gauge who is likely to support them in future elections, and pepper people with campaign materials, or recruit volunteers. It gives them an enlarged database to work from for a whole host of election and fundraising activities.

When it comes to registering, new entrants are broken down into two categories — members and supporters.

While the categories are similar, a key difference is that members are allowed to run for positions within the party and offer themselves up as candidates for elections. Supporters can only vote for the leader and other party positions.

Blidook expects the party will see a surge in supporters signing up to cast a vote, given it has broader ramifications than a typical leadership race. After all, the winner will automatically become the next premier of the province without having to win a seat or go through a conventional election.

A general election has to be called within one year of Furey or Abbott taking the reins. Blidook figures the most likely scenario is a spring 2021 election, but it is entirely possible the Liberals could call a snap election after picking its leader in August.

