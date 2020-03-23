No talk of reopening Liberal leadership nominations ahead of review

There has been no discussion on reopening nominations for the Liberal leadership race ahead of Friday's review.

Michael King, executive director of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador, told CBC News in an email that nominations for the leadership — and, as a result, the premiership — closed March 6 and there are no plans to reopen them.

"The leadership election is simply on pause and will be reviewed on May 1," King wrote.

There has been a surge of support online for Health Minister John Haggie since he assumed a key leadership position during the COVID-19 crisis, appearing front and centre during each daily briefing to the province.

Health Minister John Haggie recently told CBC News, 'If the water on the beans changes in that regard, I’ll certainly look at [running for leader] again.' (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Haggie told CBC News he would reconsider running for the leadership should the party decide to reopen the nominations.

The Liberal party put the race for premier on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Abbott was the first candidate to throw his hat in the ring, and his campaign was first to call for the suspension of the race.

Abbott, 63, was axed as deputy minister of health a year ago over controversial comments he made about health-care spending. He says the decision came from Premier Dwight Ball's office.

The CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association had never previously sought elected office, and has a long track record in public service and health-care consulting, both at the provincial and national levels.

Orthopedic surgeon and Team Broken Earth founder Andrew Furey, who has gained the support of many cabinet ministers, is challenging Abbott.

Both candidates had to put up $25,000 to enter the race.

Once the leadership race is back on track the campaigns will have an opportunity to sign up more voters as that had also been on pause.

Friday's review will determine whether the situation has improved enough to set a new date for the vote, which could happen by phone or online.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador