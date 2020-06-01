N.L. Liberals to name new leader, premier on Aug. 3
Liberal Party will relaunch leadership process on June 8
Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals will declare a new party leader — and premier — during a virtual convention on Aug. 3 in St. John's, party officials announced Monday.
A leadership contest between Andrew Furey and John Abbott was paused March 23 as the province was coming to grips with the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The committee overseeing the contest has decided to relaunch the race on June 8, when the province is anticipating relaxing some public health measures by allowing some businesses to reopen.
Both candidates are prohibited from engaging in any public campaign activity until that date.
The committee says more details will be released in the coming days. Those wishing to vote have until noon on June 28 to register. Votes can be cast by telephone and online, and at a series of satellite voting locations throughout the province.
