Construction firm with ties to Andrew Furey, Liberal Party gets $40M contract to expand emergency room

Marco Group, a construction firm with ties to the Liberal Party, has won a multimillion-dollar contract to expand and redevelop the St. John's Health Sciences Centre emergency department.

At a news conference Wednesday, Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless said the company will be leading a $40.5-million project that will see major work done to overhaul the space.

Marco Group CEO Chris Hickman was one of the company's executives who donated to Andrew Furey's leadership campaign in 2020.

According to campaign financial statements available on Elections N.L.'s website, the company donated about $11,000 to the Liberal Party for the 2021 election.

Hickman also served as guarantor for $150,000 of a $500,000 line of credit for the party during that same election.

Marco Group also donated to the 2021 election campaigns of both Loveless and John Abbott, currently the minister of children, seniors and social development.

The company did not donate to either the NDP or the PC Party, or their candidates.

Marco Group has been part of several public-private partnership projects in the province, including the new mental health hospital under construction in St. John's, and the new penitentiary.

The opposition parties have also pushed Furey on whether Marco Group will be involved in building a new hospital to replace St. Clare's Mercy Hospital — though no dollar figures, timelines or other details have been made public about those plans.

Interim PC Leader David Brazil says the project does "absolutely nothing" to improve access to health care in the province.

"What it does is indicate to us that again, another friendly Liberal company is getting $30 million more than what was originally budgeted," said Brazil.

"This is an embarrassment, it's an insult to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, and it's an insult to all those health-care workers who diligently every day do what they can to keep us safe and healthy in Newfoundland and Labrador."

In August, the government issued a public tender to improve and expand the emergency department at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.

The Health Sciences Centre emergency room has been overwhelmed due to a shortage of health-care workers in the province. Although construction may cause some new delays, Loveless and Health Minister Tom Osborne — who was also at Wednesday's announcement — say the government's main objective is to improve a health-care system in need.

"It's a good day again today for health care in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Loveless. "Great progress is being made on improving access to health care."

Expanding and improving emergency department

The project will include expanding the current emergency department, which will serve patients at the Health Sciences Centre and the adult mental health and addictions hospital currently being built.

The provincial government anticipates the work — including the demolition of the existing emergency room entrance — will be finished in 2026 and will affect about 180 spaces in the current parking lot.

The government says construction will be carried out in two phases, with Phase 1 completed in 2025 and Phase 2 in 2026. The current emergency room will remain open to patients and operate 24 hours a day.

Loveless says the expansion and redevelopment will lead to high levels of employment for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. Health Minister Tom Osborne said the number of additional employees who will be needed is unknown at this point.

Interim NDP Leader Jim Dinn said one of his worries is how the government will find staff to fill the positions in the expanded and improved emergency department given the current shortage of health-care professionals in the province.

"We've got a number of short-term measures, but … who's going to be there by the time this is finished to resolve the issue?"

The government says the new emergency department will include a psychiatric assessment unit, a new ambulance parking garage that will allow indoor off-loading, a medical imaging suite and a new registration area.

The project will redevelop 2,230 square metres of the existing space and add a 2,690-square-metre extension.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador