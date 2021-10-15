Liberal campaign official in Harbour Grace-Port de Grave accused of fraud

A 42-year-old Upper Island Cove man is facing fraud-related charges for allegedly misappropriating provincial Liberal campaign funding, police said Friday.

Cory Trask, the former chief financial officer for the district's campaign team in Harbour Grace-Port de Grave, is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust, according to the RCMP in a media release.

Police allege he took $9,000 from the campaign's purse but did not offer details about where that money went.

The RCMP says its members were notified on June 15 by the province's Liberal Party of apparent fraudulent activity after an audit of the campaign funds.

Pam Parsons, Liberal MHA for the district, told CBC News her campaign team discovered the alleged misappropriation.

"My campaign was very disappointed to discover suspected fraudulent activity following a forensic audit," Parsons said in a statement.

"My campaign immediately notified the RCMP, and as the matter is now before the court we cannot comment any further at this time."

Megan Reynolds, Liberal Party president, said each candidate's campaign is required by the Elections Act to appoint a chief financial officer.

The Elections Act also requires each campaign to perform an audit on its finances.

"Once a candidate is nominated, an auditor is required to be appointed who reports on the financial statements filed by the campaign CFO," Reynolds said in an email.

Police laid charges against Trask following their investigation, and said he's scheduled to appear in court Nov. 24.