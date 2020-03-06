Political staffers invited to support Andrew Furey campaign during daytime shifts

When Andrew Furey launched his leadership campaign, he was surrounded by numerous elected Liberals. (Andrewfurey.ca)

A Liberal cabinet minister's assistant has invited 11 other ministerial aides to work on Liberal leadership candidate Andrew Furey's campaign, with suggestions that they make calls during normal working hours.

Monday marks the relaunch of a Liberal leadership campaign that was suspended March 23 during the height of the COVID-19 crisis. Liberals will choose between Furey, a surgeon, and career public servant John Abbott on Aug. 3, with the winner succeeding Dwight Ball as premier.

CBC News has obtained an email sent by Eilanda Anderson, executive assistant to Transportation and Works Minister Steve Crocker. Crocker is a key organizer of the Furey campaign.

The email — sent from a non-government account to other private email addresses — was sent June 1 under the subject line "Phone Calls — Furey Campaign 2020."

"Now that the campaign is officially back-on and will be beginning again on June 8th, I wanted to reach out to see who would be interested in making phone calls from June 8 - 28th," Anderson said in the email.

The appeal was sent to executive or constituency assistants of 10 out of 11 cabinet ministers.

John Abbott, left, and Andrew Furey are the two candidates for Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal leadership. (CBC)

The email speaks to the institutional advantage that Furey appears to have over Abbott. When Furey officially launched his campaign on March 3 at a St. John's hotel, most members of the provincial cabinet made a point of standing near him.

Anderson's email reminds fellow staffers that the campaign will be "fully virtual," rather than a traditional campaign, "so you guys can either make phone calls from our call centre or make calls from home."

Restrictions on numbers at call centre

The Furey call centre will be restricted to four callers at any one time to maintain adequate physical distancing.

The email asks Liberal staffers to indicate which time slots they would like to work the phones for Furey, and concludes with a rallying cry: "We need all hands on deck. :)"

Cabinet minister Steve Crocker has played a key role in Andrew Furey's leadership campaign. (CBC)

The e-mail makes "volunteering" during normal working hours an option by offering time slots between 10 a.m. to 12 noon, or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Finance department guidelines indicate a regular working day for government employees can fall anytime between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Anderson's email also includes an option of campaigning between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., which, unlike the first two options, would be outside government guidelines.

When CBC News asked about the appropriateness of his executive assistant's request, Crocker said, "As an executive assistant, political staffers are allowed to work on campaigns during their personal time, outside of working hours."

Executive assistants earn salaries in the range of $70,000 to $90,000, while constituency assistants make about $40,000.

Premier says work should be off-hours

CBC News contacted Michael King, executive director of the provincial Liberal party, to ask whether the party condones invitations of political staffers to work on either campaign while they are being paid by the government.

"The party concerns itself with activities of the campaign insofar as it is relevant to the party's constitution and rules governing the campaign," King said in an email.

"As far as the party is concerned, candidates are free to organize their campaign. The party has no role and therefore has no comment in relation to government's human resource policies."

Technically, executive assistants to cabinet ministers are appointed "at the pleasure of the premier," although a cabinet minister is normally allowed to hire their choice for the role.

In a statement to CBC News, the premier's office said political support staff "which includes executive assistants to ministers, are permitted to volunteer on a campaign or with any community organization, as long as it's on their own time outside of working hours."

