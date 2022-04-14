Hero's welcome for Paralympic silver medallist Liam Hickey at Confederation Building

Liam Hickey of St. John's was honoured at the Confederation Building on Thursday for winning a silver medal for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Paralympian Liam Hickey — wearing his new para ice hockey silver medal — was greeted with cheers and applause at Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday.

Hickey, a member of the Canadian squad defeated by the rival U.S. team 5-0 in a hard-fought gold medal game at the Beijing Paralympics in March, told the room of supporters and government officials the reception meant a lot to him — as did the encouragement he got while in China.

"The support I felt from Newfoundland and Labrador, all the way over in Beijing, was incredible."

Hickey said his medal is as much for Newfoundland and Labrador as it is for Canada.

The 2022 medal is his latest addition to a growing collection.

In 2018 he won silver in para hockey at the Pyeongchang Paralympics and in 2016 he brought home silver from the Rio Games in wheelchair basketball.

Hickey, right, also won silver at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images/File)

Premier Andrew Furey said this year's silver medal win was a big accomplishment and an inspiration for all athletes across the province.

"Newfoundland and Labrador is so incredibly proud," Furey said.

"These outstanding performances on the national and international stage shine a ray of light, of hope, for Newfoundland and Labrador — showcasing to everyone what Newfoundland and Labrador is capable of."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador