Hero's welcome for Paralympic silver medallist Liam Hickey at Confederation Building
Hickey now has 3 medals from Paralympics
Paralympian Liam Hickey — wearing his new para ice hockey silver medal — was greeted with cheers and applause at Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday.
Hickey, a member of the Canadian squad defeated by the rival U.S. team 5-0 in a hard-fought gold medal game at the Beijing Paralympics in March, told the room of supporters and government officials the reception meant a lot to him — as did the encouragement he got while in China.
"The support I felt from Newfoundland and Labrador, all the way over in Beijing, was incredible."
Hickey said his medal is as much for Newfoundland and Labrador as it is for Canada.
The 2022 medal is his latest addition to a growing collection.
In 2018 he won silver in para hockey at the Pyeongchang Paralympics and in 2016 he brought home silver from the Rio Games in wheelchair basketball.
Premier Andrew Furey said this year's silver medal win was a big accomplishment and an inspiration for all athletes across the province.
"Newfoundland and Labrador is so incredibly proud," Furey said.
"These outstanding performances on the national and international stage shine a ray of light, of hope, for Newfoundland and Labrador — showcasing to everyone what Newfoundland and Labrador is capable of."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?