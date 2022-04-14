Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Hero's welcome for Paralympic silver medallist Liam Hickey at Confederation Building

Hickey received a hero's welcome at Confederation Building on Thursday, bringing with him his silver medal won at the 2022 Beijing Games as part of Team Canada's para ice hockey team. 

Hickey now has 3 medals from Paralympics

CBC News ·
Liam Hickey of St. John's was honoured at the Confederation Building on Thursday for winning a silver medal for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Paralympian Liam Hickey — wearing his new para ice hockey silver medal — was greeted with cheers and applause at Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday.

Hickey, a member of the Canadian squad defeated by the rival U.S. team 5-0 in a hard-fought gold medal game at the Beijing Paralympics in March, told the room of supporters and government officials the reception meant a lot to him — as did the encouragement he got while in China.

"The support I felt from Newfoundland and Labrador, all the way over in Beijing, was incredible."

Hickey said his medal is as much for Newfoundland and Labrador as it is for Canada. 

The 2022 medal is his latest addition to a growing collection.

In 2018 he won silver in para hockey at the Pyeongchang Paralympics and in 2016 he brought home silver from the Rio Games in wheelchair basketball.

Hickey, right, also won silver at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images/File)

Premier Andrew Furey said this year's silver medal win was a big accomplishment and an inspiration for all athletes across the province. 

"Newfoundland and Labrador is so incredibly proud," Furey said. 

"These outstanding performances on the national and international stage shine a ray of light, of hope, for Newfoundland and Labrador — showcasing to everyone what Newfoundland and Labrador is capable of."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now