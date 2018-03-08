Paralympian Liam Hickey gets training boost with RBC Olympians sponsorship

There's a lot happening right now for Liam Hickey.

But that's nothing new for the 21-year-old Paralympian from St. John's. He's competed in the summer and winter Paralympics and lives in a constant state of training for the next big event.

That process has gotten easier now after he was invited to join a prestigious partnership with the RBC Olympians program.

"It's been extremely significant to myself," Hickey told the St. John's Morning Show. "To be a part of it and see what it represents and to see who else is in the program is a huge honour so I'm pretty proud."

The program provides financial support and career assistance to athletes preparing for the Olympics and Paralympics. Hickey is the only athlete selected for the current round of the program from Newfoundland and Labrador.

It's going to be one of the best moments of my life. - Liam Hickey

Hickey is fresh back from Toronto, where he attended the program's orientation camp. He's among 55 of the top athletes in the country, including women's hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin and up-and-coming basketball star RJ Barrett.

"You've got people who have been to six Olympics there," Hickey said. "The experience that people have, it's an honour to take it all in there."

While he's competed internationally for Canada in wheelchair basketball, Hickey is focused on hockey right now. He won a silver medal with Canada in the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and was named top defenceman in the World Championships in Czech Republic earlier this year.

Competition at home

Hickey has one of the biggest tournaments of his life coming up in December with the Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup in Paradise.

It'll be his first chance to don the national team sweater in front of a home crowd.

Liam Hickey and Kaetlyn Osmond had highways named after them when they returned from the 2018 Olympic Games. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"I have not been able to play in front of many family and friends at all really, so it's extremely exciting. I try not to think a lot about it because it makes it so nervous and excited but it's going to be incredible. It's going to be one of the best moments of my life."

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now. It runs Dec. 1-7, and features Canada, the United States, Czech Republic and Russia.

