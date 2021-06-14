Nursing shortages prompt temporary changes for St. Anthony hospital

Labrador-Grenfell Health says it has challenges with nursing shortages and is making temporary capacity changes at Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony. (Google Street View)

The health authority representing the Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony says it's reducing capacity in some areas of the hospital due to being "currently challenged with nursing shortages" across its coverage area.

In a media release on Monday evening, Labrador-Grenfell Health said it has been working to ensure it meets the requirements of provincial collective agreements for annual leave during the summer period so that employees are granted time off for rest and recovery.

The health authority said the changes will not be permanent.

Reductions will include operating room capacity, intensive care bed capacity from four beds to two, moving all acute care beds to one unit and cohorting patients who are currently waiting in acute care for other services including long-term care.

Residents of St. Anthony protested outside of Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital on Monday over changes to capacity in some areas of the hospital due to nursing shortages. (Submitted by Anthony Cronhelm)

"These changes are not permanent and are being implemented to ensure the best use of our nursing resources while staff take their deserved breaks," Labrador-Grenfell Health said.

"Labrador-Grenfell Health would like to reaffirm that this is part of its normal process, in collaboration with the other regional health authorities."

The shortage includes registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, according to Labrador-Grenfell Health.

On Monday a group of about 30 people held a rally outside of Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital protesting the changes.

