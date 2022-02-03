Labrador woman calls for more staff in long-term care after being denied visit with father

A St. Anthony woman is raising concerns over staffing levels at a long-term care facility and calling on Labrador-Grenfell Health to do a better job of recruiting and retaining nurses.

Benjamin Shears is a 82-year-old client of the John M. Gray Centre in St. Anthony. His daughter Michele Shears-Rumbolt said Benjamin was a private, dignified man who worked for decades as an auto body mechanic to provide for his family.

In 2009, Shears-Rumbolt said the signs began and eventually he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Dementia. Now, her father is bed-ridden and needs help being fed.

"His specific nurses are fabulous. I don't have any issue with the nursing staff. What I have an issue with is the fact that there are not enough," Shears-Rumbolt said.

"My mother goes every day to feed my father his suppertime meal, and she's 82 ... it's an awful big responsibility for her."

Michele Shears-Rumbolt, centre, worries her father isn't being fed enough at his long-term care facility. (Submitted by Michele Shears-Rumbolt)

However, Shears-Rumbolt said her mother is concerned her father sometimes doesn't get a full meal because there's not enough time for the nursing staff to feed him, since they're forced to divide their time among the clients.

On Oct. 30, Shears-Rumbolt said she called the centre to ask for them to get her father ready for an outdoor visit with his granddaughter, but was denied.

"I was advised by the nurse, the LPN that was on, she said, 'I would love to get your dad ready to go out. We just don't have the ability to do it. There are only two of us on,'" Shears-Rumbolt said.

Benjamin Shears lives in St. Anthony, as does his daughter and wife. (Submitted by Michele Shears-Rumbolt)

Shears-Rumbolt said she's concerned if there was a fire or an emergency that two people wouldn't be able to evacuate 14 clients from the wing safely. Shears-Rumbolt said she wrote to LGH about her concerns, wanting answers and asking to be alerted when staffing levels were below provincial standards so the family could accommodate any of his needs.

"I have received letters back ... basically giving me rhetoric. No answers, just cyclic," Shears-Rumbolt said, recalling that the health authority told the family that they rearranged nursing schedules. "It doesn't matter that you rearrange schedules. You still only have two people who cannot provide the amount of care."

In response to Michele's concerns, LGH's vice-president of clinical services told CBC that LGH follows the provincial standards for long-term facilities and makes sure it has the appropriate number of "resident care hours" — 3.5 to four hours of nursing care per day, per person.

Antionette Cabot said she can't comment on specific facilities or incidents but said in general, LGH makes sure they have the core level of staffing in each facility but there are times when there have been "unexpected staffing challenges" due to sick days or other reasons.

In those instances, Cabot said facility operators ask families to reschedule visits, but manage operational levels. Cabot said they do not let families know when a facility is short-staffed. When asked why LGH doesn't advise families, Cabot declined to comment, but pointed to various outlets for specific complaints about facilities, such as on-site social workers and a helpline.

Labrador Morning 52:33 Michele Shears-Rumbolt begins the Labrador Morning podcast from Feb. 3, 2022

In November, after Michele expressed her concerns about the lack of staffing on Oct. 30, a LGH representative emailed back on Nov. 4, writing that the health authority "will explore our staffing model and ensure it is within the provincial standard."

Benjamin Shears is an 82-year-old resident living in St. Anthony's long term care facility. His daughter is calling on LGH to hire more staff for the facility. (Submitted by Michele Shears-Rumbolt )

"It's really sad that we have to resort to going to media and complaining," Shears-Rumbolt said. "My father deserves better … and these nursing staff deserve better … Labrador-Grenfell needs to get serious about hiring, respecting and caring for the staff that they have."

"Recruitment and retention is actually very important to Labrador-Grenfell Health," Cabot said. "Health-care retention and recruitment challenges [exist] right across the province, right across the country."

Cabot said LGH offers benefits like travel relocation bursaries, subsidized housing, job shadowing for students, online activities such as participating in Memorial University and College of the North Atlantic's virtual fairs and health fairs hosted by the Department of Immigration.

As well, Cabot said the nurse recruiter has interviewed nearly two dozen students and reached out to interested students currently completing clinical placements about where they may want to work in the future.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador