'We're not going to be a dumping ground': Lewisporte waste-to-energy plant rejected

A diagram of the proposed waste to energy plant in Lewisporte. Synergy World Power says the plant would make the town global leaders in green technology. (Synergy World Power)

The controversial Lewisporte waste-to-energy plant has been rejected by the Department of Environment and Climate Change more than two weeks before the official decision by Minister Bernard Davis would have been due.

Davis announced the decision today, citing zoning issues and the provincial government's policy on the import of waste for final disposal as main factors for the rejection.

"We're not going to be a dumping ground for other countries," said Davis.

"We deal with our own waste in an environmentally conscious way, and we're not prepared to take on other's waste at this point."

Apart from environmental concerns, says Davis, the proposed location of the plant in Lewisporte is not intended for commercial use.

The facility in Lewisporte proposed by Synergy World Power Newfoundland would have imported around 750,000 tonnes of waste into the province every year — waste coming mainly from Europe, but also to a smaller extent from Norris Arm, with 50,000 tonnes of imported waste from the central Newfoundland community, according to the company's website.

According to the company, the project would have helped reduce global greenhouse gas emissions as the waste from Europe would otherwise go to landfills.

Local opposition to the project had formed as many residents of the area feared air pollution as well as negative impacts on environment, wildlife and tourism. A protest in front of the Lewisporte town hall was planned for this Saturday.

Davis says the department has received about 200 public submissions regarding the plant.

"The impact that it would have on them, whether it be, this is where they grew up, this is where they want their grandkids to grow up ... they don't want it to be impacted by something of this nature," said Davis.

Lewisporte harbour offers a deep water port Synergy World Power is interested in using to ship tonnes of plastic waste from Europe. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

The facility would have provided about 150 jobs each in the development and production stages, according to Davis.

Yet when assessing a project for the province, he says, economic and environmental aspects both have to be weighed.

"There's lots of good projects that have come forward in the past, and there's probably lots of good projects that are going to come forward in the future to this province, and we hope that occurs. But we also got to make sure that we're measured in our approach," said Davis.

"We market our province as a beautiful, pristine place to visit from a tourism perspective, from a living perspective, for a cultural perspective, and we're not prepared to move on that."

The province-wide ban on the import of waste for final disposal was put into place on Dec. 8, 1994.

Environment Minister Bernard Davis says the province is ready to move on its policy banning waste imports for final disposal. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Davis emphasizes that the provincial government has not changed its stance on the issue since then.

"They were proposing to bring in 800,000 tons of waste to this province. That's twice as much as we create as a province," said Davis.

"It's not sensible for us to move in that direction. That's why that policy was created in 1994 based on what we as a province ... want to see our province be."

The plant was first proposed by the company in 2019 and registered for environmental assessment on Jan. 10, 2022.

Davis says the company had been aware of the existing policy around waste imports before it submitted its proposal.

CBC News reached out to the company for comment but has not received a response.