Charges laid in alleged impaired crash that killed Lewisporte couple

A 21-year-old man has been charged with driving impaired causing the death of a couple from Lewisporte in July.

John Lush, 65, and Sandra Lush, 63, were killed July 7 when their SUV collided with a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Gander.

The couple's daughter and her boyfriend were also in the SUV and were taken to hospital with serious injuries but survived.

Burn marks were left on the Trans-Canada Highway near Gander, near the location where police say a vehicle caught fire following a crash that killed two people. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The driver and lone occupant of the truck, Nicholas Villeneuve, was taken to hospital, where a blood sample was taken and analyzed.

Villeneuve was arrested in Gander on Friday morning and charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

He was released from custody with several court-imposed conditions. His case is expected back in court on Feb. 4.

