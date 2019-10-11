Health-care workers at 'breaking point' in Lewisporte, says NAPE

NAPE members rallied Friday in Lewisporte to speak out against their working conditions. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Working conditions for some health-care workers are unsustainable, says their union, and employees are holding a demonstration in Lewisporte on Friday to show just how fed up they are.

"Staff are at a breaking point," said Jerry Earle, president of NAPE, the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, which represents the workers.

In particular, Earle said, there are concerns about the amount of work, long hours and denial of time off for licensed practical nurses and personal-care attendants in long-term care homes.

Staffing at these facilities is often short, Earle said, with some workers doing 12-hour shifts, only to be unable to leave because no one is able to be on shift to relieve them.

The demand placed on staff today is "unbelievable," Earle said, adding that he has talked about being on the "eve of crisis" in health care for years.

Bottom line, enough is enough. - Jerry Earle

"Well, I think the crisis has arrived," he said.

The noon demonstration is focused on issues in Lewisporte, but Earle said it's the same story in care facilities across the province.

"This is widespread in long-term care, and it's not good enough. We're not prepared to accept it," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"We're seeing the negative impact on resident care, we're seeing a negative impact on our members, and, bottom line, enough is enough."

In Lewisporte, for example, Earle said LPNs are left alone to attend a unit with as many as 28 residents on it overnight.

"The protective-care unit in Lewisporte, for example, is a separate facility and across a parking lot, but several hundred metres away, and a person at two o'clock in the morning, whether it be summer, winter in a snowstorm, has to go across to relieve the single-staff person in the protective-care unit," he said.

"There's safety issues."

NAPE signs call for an end to forced overtime for long-term care staff. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The union has been in talks with the provincial government and the regional health authorities about long-term solutions, Earle said, but those solutions are more than a year off.

"What we're talking about now is immediate concerns. We are seeing the injuries, we are hearing from LPNs and PCAs that cannot get their due time off, working on their days off, working short, working excessive overtime. That is gravely concerning," he said.

"I can only imagine the effect that it's having on these front-line workers day in and day out that are living these conditions."

