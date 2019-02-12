Lewisporte to conduct beaver cull to reduce town's flood risk

The Town of Lewisporte is bringing in some help to deal with beavers that have been causing a flood risk in ponds just west of the town.

Councillor Stephen Hollett says the issue began during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. He said flooding that led to a state of emergency was likely worsened by the giant rodents.

"Beavers dammed off the river system from Scissors Cove Pond to our water pond, and on a marshy area, the elevation of the marsh was low enough that with the dams blocking off that river system, it allowed water to overflow into the river system closest to our town and it caused the water levels in Woolfrey's Pond to rise dramatically," Hollett said.

A map of the beaver dams that led to increased water levels in Woolfrey's Pond and pose a flood risk near Lewisporte. (Town of Lewisporte)

The town tried removing the dams, Hollett said, but they would be rebuilt as quickly as they could be taken down.

"Beavers are probably one of the most industrious and best builders in the world," he said. "You can tear down a dam one day and the next day they got it built back twice as big."

Dams built on trapline

Hollett said the town met with forestry and wildlife officials in Lewisporte, but because the river system where the beavers built the dams is on a licensed trapline, officials connected the town with a local trapper to help.

"They put us in contact with that licensed trapper, and we did have conversations with him. He has indicated to us that he is going to make a good effort now that the season is open to trap those beavers so that we can hopefully look at doing something about the dams in the near future."

The town is hoping to have the dams removed before the spring thaw. (Town of Lewisporte)

Hollett said he's hopeful the beavers will be trapped in the coming weeks so the dams can be removed before the spring thaw, but he said what happens with the beavers after they're caught is up to the trapper.

"I would assume that the trapper is going to trap them for the fir pelts, as trappers normally do," said Hollett. "Wildlife indicated to us that if the beavers are in our water pond, then they will live trap them and relocate the beavers, but this is a licensed trapline."

Trapping the animals isn't a permanent solution, however.

Hollett said the area will need to be monitored to keep the beavers from coming back and the town is exploring its options for the best ways to keep them from returning.

With files from Newfoundland Morning

