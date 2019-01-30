Skip to Main Content
Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Lewisporte armed robbery
New

Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Lewisporte armed robbery

Anthony Soper, a man with previous convictions for armed robbery, has received another hefty sentence.

Soper was convicted of similar offences in 2017

CBC News ·
Anthony Soper has been sentenced to nine years for this armed robbery of a pharmacy in Lewisporte in March 2016. (RCMP)

Anthony Soper, a man with previous convictions for armed robbery, has received another hefty sentence.

Already serving time for an armed robbery, Soper received a nine-year prison sentence last week for an incident in 2016 at Pharmachoice in Lewisporte, where he brandished a handgun during a robbery.

Soper was also convicted of drug trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, wearing a disguise, obstructing a peace officer, pointing a firearm and breaching his probation.

At the time, police said a 61-year-old employee was assaulted while trying to leave the store, and was forced back inside. They said Soper fled on a snowmobile after the robbery.

In 2017, Soper was sentenced to four years and seven months behind bars for robbing a taxi at knife point in Clarenville.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us