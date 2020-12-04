Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Can't come home for the holidays? Send a video message to Here & Now

To help make things a little easier, the Here & Now team is offering Letters Home — an opportunity for you to send a short video message to friends and family. 

Send a short video to lettershome@cbc.ca; Here & Now will run as many as they can

CBC N.L. ·

The COVID-19 pandemic means that a lot of people won't be able to come home for Christmas like they do every year. 

Watch the video to see Peter Cowan's tips on shooting. Your video should be shot horizontally and run around a minute. 

Send it, and some information about yourself and where you are, to lettershome@cbc.ca

Here & Now will run as many of the videos its receives as possible. 

Here & Now is hoping to hear from people who can't come home for the holidays this year. (CBC )
