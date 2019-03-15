It's not easy being green: Grade 2 students get leprechaun traps ready for St. Pat's
Leprechauns will need the luck of the Irish on their side to get past this trickery
Students at St. Teresa's Elementary in St. John's are armed and ready for the leprechaun invasion coming our way this long weekend.
The Grade 2 students taught by Beverley Bailey, Tara Grace and Heather Ryan have spent two weeks preparing for St. Patrick's Day by building traps in hopes of catching the elusive, mythical creatures — and their pots of gold.
"This is a tradition we do every year. They work together at home, and build the leprechaun traps and bring them in the classroom and we'll look to see if we can find [a leprechaun] or not," Bailey told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.
Teachers had their students build their traps out of common household items to save on unnecessary spending. Students used shoe boxes for their traps and laid out green and gold coins — and of course, Lucky Charms cereal — as bait.
Each trap was constructed differently, with imagination as the students' only limit.
Some even included sticky tape as a way to catch and release any less-than-lucky leprechauns in a humane way.
Mundy Pond sighting
While most students at St. Teresa's Elementary admitted they had never seen a leprechaun before, they're preparing their traps just to be on the safe side.
However, one student said she had spotted two walking through Mundy Pond last year.
When students return on Tuesday after a long weekend of keeping guard, Easter baskets are the next item on their construction agenda — but no rabbit snares for the Easter bunny are involved.
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
