WW II veteran Leo Knox dies days before 94th birthday
WW II veteran Leo Knox dies days before 94th birthday

He was one of the last surviving members of the 166th (Newfoundland) Field Regiment, which was part of the British Royal Artillery.

Gunner was a fixture at July 1 and Nov. 11 services at the National War Memorial in St. John's

'I was scared to death most of the time. I’ve seen the carnage, I’ve seen the destruction, I’ve seen the blood and bodies in the ditches,' Knox told CBC's Fred Hutton, 'it was no fun, I can assure you.' (Fred Hutton/CBC)

A World War II gunner and one of the last surviving members of the 166th (Newfoundland) Field Regiment has died.

Leo Knox died "in the arms of his son" on Monday, Jan. 14, according to an obituary posted on the Barrett's Funeral Home website.

Knox was few days shy of his 94th birthday, which would have been on Jan. 17.

Knox told CBC he lied about his age to join the Regiment. After the war, he worked with the city fire department for 35 years. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

A statement posted on the Royal Canadian Legion Newfoundland and Labrador Command website describes Knox as "a hero and a gentleman" who was a member of the Legion for 71 years.

"Leo was a familiar site at memorial services at the National War Memorial on July 1 and November 11 where he stood proudly in remembrance of his fallen comrades," the statement reads.

At his last Remembrance Day ceremony in 2018, Knox told CBC he'd been attending services for 74 years to pay tribute to several family members who also served.

"I find it very emotional," he said, his voice breaking.

'Young and foolish'

Knox spoke of his time overseas in England and Italy.

"I was a very young man, I think we were young and foolish,"  he said.

Knox, who had been a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for 71 years, sported medals from his time in the Royal Artillery at a Remembrance Day service in 2018. Knox said several other members of his family, including his father, also served. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The veteran said he lied about his age in order to join the Regiment, which was part of the British Royal Artillery. Part of his job was delivering messages to various units.

"I was scared to death most of the time. I've seen the carnage, I've seen the destruction, I've seen the blood and bodies in the ditches," Knox said.

"It was no fun, I can assure you."

WW II gunner Leo Knox at a Remembrance Day ceremony in 2018. Knox told CBC he'd been attending services for 74 years. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

After the war, Knox worked for 35 years with St. John's Regional Fire Department and was instrumental in developing a fire prevention program, according to his obituary.

He leaves behind his wife of 75 years, six children, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Knox's funeral is planned for 11 a.m. on Jan. 19 at Barrett's Memorial Chapel in St. John's.

The Morning Show's Fred Hutton was at the National War Memorial in St. John's for Sunday's Remembrance Day ceremony. When the live broadcast ended, Fred spoke with some of the people - both young and older - who came by for the event. 11:19

With files from Fred Hutton

Comments

