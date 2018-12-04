Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Lemarchant Road in St. John's

Emergency crews were on scene in the downtown area of St. John's on Tuesday night after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle and sent to hospital.

Traffic was backed up on Lemarchant Road as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and paramedics responded.

Pictures from the scene show a shoe left in the middle of the road as police took photographs.

As of 8:30 p.m., police said there was no information available on the cause of the incident or the extent of any injuries that may have been suffered.