New
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Lemarchant Road in St. John's
Emergency crews were on scene in the downtown area of St. John's on Tuesday night after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle and sent to hospital.
Road between Brazil Street and Prince of Wales Street closed off Tuesday evening
Emergency crews were on scene in the downtown area of St. John's on Tuesday night after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle and sent to hospital.
Traffic was backed up on Lemarchant Road as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and paramedics responded.
Pictures from the scene show a shoe left in the middle of the road as police took photographs.
As of 8:30 p.m., police said there was no information available on the cause of the incident or the extent of any injuries that may have been suffered.