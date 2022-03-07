Former PC MHA Lela Evans joins NDP caucus

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans has been sitting as an Independent since October. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

When the House of Assembly reopens next week, the NDP caucus will grow from two to three.

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans is joining the Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party, after sitting as an Independent since October.

Evans made the announcement at a media conference Monday afternoon, alongside NDP interim leader Jim Dinn and party president Kyle Rees.

She said the decision to join the NDP "wasn't sudden," and is one she felt was best for her district.

"I need the support of a party that's going to understand and advocate for my people, and there's no greater party I believe than the NDP, honestly," Evans said while speaking with reporters.

Evans, an Inuk from northern Labrador, was first elected as a PC candidate in 2019. After winning as a PC candidate again in 2021, Evans left the party in October, saying it wasn't "the right party" for her or her district.

"I was unhappy, very discouraged, and I thought, like any relationship if you stay where you're not happy, eventually things start to erode and you form bad relationships. I wanted to leave before that happened," Evans said in October.

On Monday, Evans said she believes her constituents support the move, and would still have elected her if she ran as an NDP candidate in 2019.

"If I had joined the NDP then, I probably wouldn't have even had to campaign because ... in my district, the people look on the NDP favourably," she said.

Ideals aligned

Evans' decision means two out of four Labrador MHAs — Evans and Jordan Brown — are in the NDP caucus.

She told reporters former NDP leader Alison Coffin supported her during her first election campaign in 2019, and Brown and Dinn have been allies as well, especially since she became an Independent MHA.

"It was a gradual, I guess, progression to where I am today," she said.

Evans said her ideals align with the NDP. She said she believes joining the NDP will allow her to bring greater attention to issues like the cost of living and rural health care.

"We have the same values. We have the same wish for the province," she said.

Evans said she's looking forward to sharing ideas and resources with Dinn and Brown. Dinn told reporters Evans' lived experience in northern Labrador will be an essential part of decision making.

"This is the beginning of a relationship that's going to ... give Ms. Evans a stronger voice, that's going to strengthen the third party, and more importantly it's going to make us more effective advocates for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador who need a voice," Dinn told reporters.

Dinn is the party's interim leader, and has repeatedly said he is not interested in running to lead the NDP. On Monday, Evans did not say whether she is considering running for the leadership, but did not deny the possibility.

